David M. Collins Sells 20,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LEN traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 2,533,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

