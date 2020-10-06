Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading 11.6% Higher

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.02. 444,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 53,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO C Ray Tobias sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.84% of Dawson Geophysical worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

