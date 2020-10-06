DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DBVT shares. JMP Securities began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

