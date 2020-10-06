Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 858,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,779,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $886.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $177,000.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

