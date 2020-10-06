Dell (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.88

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 1882615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
About Dell (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.