Dell (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.88

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.88 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 1882615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock valued at $46,991,996. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

