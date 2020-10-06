(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $210,560.00 in Stock

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of (DEN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,909.06.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of (DEN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $977,952.65.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Capital One Financial raised (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

