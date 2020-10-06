Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 764,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Denny’s by 22.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 347,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 146.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Denny’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

