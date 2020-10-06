DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 5.2%

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.09. 125,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. Cowen began coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $82,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $26,725.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $5,642,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

