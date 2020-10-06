Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Bayer stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bayer has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

