Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.36 ($18.07).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEQ shares. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

ETR DEQ traded up €0.73 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, hitting €11.90 ($14.00). The stock had a trading volume of 464,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a market capitalization of $735.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €27.54 ($32.40).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

