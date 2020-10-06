Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €43.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.06 ($50.65).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWNI shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Monday, hitting €43.68 ($51.39). 863,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.88.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

