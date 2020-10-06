DEX Price Hits $0.0446 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DEX has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $39,788.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 437.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

