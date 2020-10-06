Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $427,041.60 in Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DKS traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,323 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

