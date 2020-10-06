Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 7.9% Higher

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $28.37. 246,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 124,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digimarc by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

