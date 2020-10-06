Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) vs. Avalon (OTCMKTS:AWX) Critical Comparison

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Digital Locations and Avalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76% Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Avalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Avalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 56.02 $2.94 million N/A N/A Avalon $68.36 million 0.09 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

Digital Locations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon.

Summary

Digital Locations beats Avalon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

