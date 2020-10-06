DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to report $996.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $982.60 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $806.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.77. 30,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.