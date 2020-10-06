DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to report $996.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $982.60 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $806.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,213. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $405,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,758.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

