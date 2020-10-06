Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,517. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

