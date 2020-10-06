Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Up 5%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 130,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 200,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

