Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $47,345.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026106 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003369 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004058 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.