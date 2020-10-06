Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 1,006,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,279,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 165,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.