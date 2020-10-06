Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $36.86. 3,369,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,385,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.