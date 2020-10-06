Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Trading Down 4%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 133,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 579,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.