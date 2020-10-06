Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 119,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 216,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 3,409.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

