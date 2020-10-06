Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 8.2%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares dropped 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 18,577,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,077,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $307,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.