Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.85. 4,839,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,854,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

