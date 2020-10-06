Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1,963.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.