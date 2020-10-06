DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.17. 79,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 33,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00.

