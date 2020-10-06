DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

DLHC has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

DLHC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in DLH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.