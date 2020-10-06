DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Cap of $7.24 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Tidex. DMarket has a market cap of $7.24 million and $115,453.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

