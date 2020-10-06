Dods Group (LON:DODS) Trading Down 2.7%

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 88,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 72,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75.

Get Dods Group alerts:

Dods Group (LON:DODS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.