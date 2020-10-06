Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at MKM Partners

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $424.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.17 and its 200-day moving average is $379.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.