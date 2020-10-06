DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.77

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

DPUKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

