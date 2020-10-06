Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $425,062.17 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 517,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,340. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

