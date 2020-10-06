Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

DGICA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

DGICA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 18,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,111. The stock has a market cap of $419.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,662,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,222.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 271.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

