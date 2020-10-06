Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIIBF. ValuEngine cut Dorel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.02.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

