Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.38. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 358.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 177,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. 17,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,940. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

