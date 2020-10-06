Dragon Option Trading 170.1% Higher Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 165.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 170.1% against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $9,712.56 and $42.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.01513668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00162959 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

