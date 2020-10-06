Dragon Option Trading 183.2% Higher Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $10,237.16 and $23.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 183.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00261188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.01497102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00156540 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

