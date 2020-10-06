Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 26th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.