Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 26th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

