DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSPG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

DSPG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 81,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,691. The stock has a market cap of $320.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.87. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 920.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

