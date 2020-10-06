DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

DTE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

