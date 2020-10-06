Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives €28.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.71 ($33.77).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

DUE stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting €26.58 ($31.27). The stock had a trading volume of 137,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.81. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

