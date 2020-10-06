Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.