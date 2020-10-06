DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,048. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.87. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

