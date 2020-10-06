DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.18 ($41.39).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.