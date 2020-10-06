Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Up 10%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shares traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 165,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 149,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $85.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

