DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Jungheinrich stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.