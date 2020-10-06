Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.73

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.73 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 213675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.16.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after buying an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,699,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

