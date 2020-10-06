EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.16 million and $174,327.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.80 or 0.05160172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

